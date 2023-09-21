Expand / Collapse search
Colorado

Colorado house fire kills 2 children, injures 7 other people

Cause of CO house blaze remains under investigation

Associated Press
Published
A fire engulfed a home near Denver on Wednesday night, killing two children and injuring seven other people, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

The fire department responded to the blaze near midnight at the single-family home, finding and removing the victims from the building and bringing the fire under control.

A Colorado house fire killed two children and injured seven other people on Wednesday night. 

All nine caught in the fire were brought to a hospital, three in urgent condition and six in life-threatening condition, including the two children who died, said Andrew Logan, the agency's spokesperson.

A dog was also found and rescued. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.