Colorado house fire kills 2 children, injures 7 other people

A fire engulfed a home near Denver on Wednesday night, killing two children and injuring seven other people, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

The fire department responded to the blaze near midnight at the single-family home, finding and removing the victims from the building and bringing the fire under control.

All nine caught in the fire were brought to a hospital, three in urgent condition and six in life-threatening condition, including the two children who died, said Andrew Logan, the agency's spokesperson.

A dog was also found and rescued. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.