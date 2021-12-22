Colorado Gov. Jared Polis discusses clemency for truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison

Representatives pushing for clemency for a Colorado truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison for a deadly car pileup met with Gov. Jared Polis Wednesday as calls for leniency continue to grow.

The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, met with the Democratic governor to discuss the case of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos.

Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was sentenced earlier this month for an April 2019 crash on Interstate 70 near Denver that killed four people. Some have criticized the lengthy punishment as harsh given that the brakes of his semi-truck failed, and he lost control of the vehicle.

"The meeting with the governor was a strong, positive step in trying to free Rogel Aguilera-Mederos , " LULAC National President Domingo Garcia told Fox News in an audio statement. "We explained to the governor the injustice, the disparity in the sentence and the malicious prosecution that resulted in a 110-year sentence for a truck driver who was just going to work when the brakes went out"

Aguilera-Mederos a Cuban immigrant, was traveling at about 85 mph before crashing into dozens of stopped cars, causing an explosion. Prosecutors argued that he could have used several ramps to stop. An arrest affidavit said that he tried pulling over to the shoulder off the road, but another semi was already stopped there.

Four people were killed: Doyle Harrison, 61, of Hudson; William Bailey, 67, and Stan Politano, 69, both of Arvada; and 24-year-old Denver resident Miguel Angel Lamas Arrellano.

Truckers and civil rights groups immediately criticized the sentence. A Change.org petition requesting clemency has garnered 4.7 million signatures.

First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King, whose office prosecuted Aguilera-Mederos, filed a motion Tuesday asking a court to reconsider the case.

Colorado District Court Judge A. Bruce Jones seemed not to agree with his sentence, saying he was bound by state laws on mandatory-minimum sentencing that required him to impose the punishment to run consecutively as opposed to concurrently.

Polis's office on Tuesday told Fox News that it has received a clemency application from Aguilera-Mederos' legal team.

"Once we reach a decision, we will make an announcement," a spokesperson said.

LULAC is hopeful a decision will be made shortly.

"We're hoping that the governor will do the right thing and make a decision to provide either a pardon or a commuted sentence," Garcia said.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian West have also called for a commuted sentence. Supporters of Aguilera-Mederos were expected to hold a rally at the state capitol in Denver on Wednesday.