Colorado dad unable to get home after falling seriously ill with super-virus on European cruise

A family from Colorado is pleading for assistance getting their dad home after he fell seriously ill on a cruise and is now stuck in Denmark.

Guy and Adrian Matlock departed on a 14-day northern European cruise to celebrate their 37th wedding anniversary with friends when, on the sixth day, Guy fell ill and was hospitalized in Copenhagen, Denmark, according to a GoFundMe page organized by his daughter Moriah Matlock.

"Influenza type A developed into pneumonia and resulted in sepsis. This infection caused great havoc in his body. His lungs, heart, and kidneys were the first organs to fail him," said the page.

He is now beginning to see some improvement, but still has a long way to go.

"His heart has begun to recover from full cardiac arrest, his lungs have become stronger, the ventilator is only at 25%, and dialysis has been reduced to an intermittent need. The infection has caused mini strokes in his parietal lobes that are affecting the rate at which he can awake. As his body gains its strength there will be a long road to recovery," according to the page.

The doctors are recommending that Guy go home where his brain can heal, but the cost of getting him is extremely expensive and inhibiting the family from being able to move forward.

"The medevac flight home (only travel option due to condition) is over $150,000, the main insurance will cover $4,000 and traveler’s insurance will cover $20,000. Before a flight can be booked, this payment is needed up-front," said GoFundMe.

So far, the family has raised $32,566 through their GoFundMe efforts, but they are open to any help, not just monetary.

"We appreciate all the prayers and kind words that we have received through this hard time. We are also looking for any advice or resources that anyone might have based on their own experiences. Please do not hesitate to offer advice or resources on how to get Guy home. Any donation is greatly appreciated. If you cannot donate, please share," they said.