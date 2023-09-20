Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado

Colorado cops scale roof to corner suspect on the run

Suspect booked on two felony warrants, three misdemeanor warrants

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Colorado police corner wanted suspect on roof of home Video

Colorado police corner wanted suspect on roof of home

Pueblo police officers located the suspect hiding on top of a home located in the 2600 block of Vinewood Lane. With nowhere else to go, officers borrowed a Fire Department’s ladder, and took the suspect into custody without incident.

Reaching new heights will not always keep someone out of handcuffs.

That is the lesson learned by a suspect in Colorado after police arrested him on top of the roof of a home.

The incident unfolded just after midnight in the 2600 block of Vinewood Lane in Pueblo, police said, according to local KKTV.

The suspect was being chased on foot when officers lost sight of him. He allegedly jumped a couple of fences and hid near a bush before officers looked up and spotted him.

DENVER SEES SHARP UPTICK IN OVERDOSE DEATHS, FORCING CIVILIANS TO FUNCTION AS FIRST RESPONDERS

Crouching suspect on Colorado roof

The unidentified suspect can be seen crouching down on the roof of a home prior to his arrest. (Pueblo Police Department)

Video released by the Pueblo Police Department shows the man lying, rolling, crawling, crouching, darting and standing around the top of the house before officers surrounded him. 

"With nowhere else to go, officers borrowed a Fire Department’s ladder, and took the suspect into custody without incident," police told the local station.

TAEKWONDO INSTRUCTOR GETS 50-YEAR SENTENCE FOR RECORDING KIDS IN CHANGING ROOMS: 'ABSOLUTELY DESPICABLE'

Man lies on roof in Colorado

The man took many positions on top of the roof in hopes of avoiding capture. (Pueblo Police Department)

Arrow points at a suspect on top of a roof in Colorado

Police use an arrow to show a suspect on top of a roof in Pueblo, Colorado, on Sept. 14, 2023. (Pueblo Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect has not been identified but was booked into Pueblo County Detention Center on two felony warrants and three misdemeanor warrants, KKTV reported. Fox News Digital reached out to the Pueblo police for details about what the suspect is wanted for, but they did not immediately respond.