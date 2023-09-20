Colorado cops scale roof to corner suspect on the run

Reaching new heights will not always keep someone out of handcuffs.

That is the lesson learned by a suspect in Colorado after police arrested him on top of the roof of a home.

The incident unfolded just after midnight in the 2600 block of Vinewood Lane in Pueblo, police said, according to local KKTV.

The suspect was being chased on foot when officers lost sight of him. He allegedly jumped a couple of fences and hid near a bush before officers looked up and spotted him.

Video released by the Pueblo Police Department shows the man lying, rolling, crawling, crouching, darting and standing around the top of the house before officers surrounded him.

"With nowhere else to go, officers borrowed a Fire Department’s ladder, and took the suspect into custody without incident," police told the local station.

The suspect has not been identified but was booked into Pueblo County Detention Center on two felony warrants and three misdemeanor warrants, KKTV reported. Fox News Digital reached out to the Pueblo police for details about what the suspect is wanted for, but they did not immediately respond.