Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado

Colorado community, police rally to find and rescue missing teen trapped in storm drain

Bodycam footage shows authorities locating the teenager

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Missing Colorado teenager found trapped in storm drain Video

Missing Colorado teenager found trapped in storm drain

Donnel "Tupac" Tolliver, 15, was located and rescued by the Aurora Police Department after he went missing. (Aurora Police Department / X)

A 15-year-old with a developmental disability in Colorado returned home safely after he was located in a storm drain by local law enforcement.

The community of Aurora rallied to search for Donnel "Tupac" Tolliver, after the teen was reported missing at 6:50 p.m. Sunday. Several Colorado law enforcement agencies, including the state Bureau of Investigation, worked together with residents to "rally the troops" and search for Tolliver.

"Each team's efforts were crucial and greatly appreciated," police wrote in a social media post.

COLORADO PLANE CRASHES ON GOLF COURSE, DRAMATIC PHOTOS SHOW

Boy trapped

The boy was stuck behind a storm drain, police said. They did not share how he got stuck. (Aurora Police Department)

Tolliver was found at about 12:30 p.m. Monday, after police located him trapped in a storm drain.

Police bodycam footage showed Tolliver standing in a large storm culvert behind a locked steel grate as law enforcement and firefighters worked to safely remove him.

"Are you thirsty, buddy?" authorities are heard asking the teen in the footage. "I got a protein bar for you."

Law enforcement

First responders used bolt cutters to safely remove the teen from the storm drain. (Aurora Police Department)

Authorities used bolt cutters to free the Tolliver, before he was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.

MASSACHUSETTS RAPE SUSPECT WANTED FOR DECADES-OLD CRIMES CAPTURED AFTER POLICE CHASE IN LOS ANGELES

"This was truly a team effort, and we appreciate everyone who played a vital role in safely locating (the child)," police said.

Police carry out boy after rescue

Aurora police and firefighters freed Tolliver, who was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. (Aurora Police Department)

In the comments, residents praised the first responders' heartwarming effort.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Best thing I’ve seen all day, wonderful job," one person wrote.

"Incidents like this, the public rarely sees about the APD and LE in general," another wrote.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.