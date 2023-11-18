Expand / Collapse search
Illinois

3 Colombian migrants charged with scamming woman out of more than $20K at Illinois grocery store

One of perpetrators claimed that he needed money to collect his lottery winnings

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Three Colombian migrants were arrested and charged with theft by deception of someone over 60 years old after they used a fake lottery ticket to scam a woman out of more than $20,000 in Illinois, authorities said.

The Addison Police Department said that Miguel Pena-Gomez, 43; Liliana Nagles-Cuesta, 49; and Angela Posada-Acosta, 45, scammed a woman outside the Caputo’s Fresh Market outside of Chicago, Illinois on Nov. 7.

Authorities said that the trio swooped down on the older woman in the parking lot and scammed her.

Pena-Gomez was allegedly the first person to approach the victim, asking her for help and claiming that he had a winning lottery ticket worth $6 million, but he needed money to collect the winnings. 

The three perpetrators

The three Colombian migrants scammed over $20,000 from a woman at the grocery store. (Addison Police Department)

As they were talking, Nagles-Cuesta approached and offered to help because she spoke Spanish, authorities said.

Nagles-Cuesta allegedly called the lottery authorities and asked how much money was necessary to collect the winnings.

She claimed to the victim that the lottery authorities needed $30,000 from Pena-Gomez for him to collect his fake lottery winnings.

Nagles-Cuesta left and said that she was going to get money from her bank account to help Pena-Gomez, authorities said.

Liliana Nagles-Cuesta

Liliana Nagles-Cuesta was charged with one count of theft by deception of $5,000 or more from someone over 60, a Class 2 felony. (Addison Police Department)

After Nagles-Cuesta returned, she, Pena-Gomez and the victim drove to the elderly woman's bank where she withdrew $20,143.

Authorities said that a short time later, Pena-Gomez insisted that he needed medicine and asked the victim to take him to the pharmacy.

Miguel Pena-Gomez

Miguel Pena-Gomez allegedly claimed that he was feeling sick and asked the female victim to take him to a local pharmacy for medicine. (Addison Police Department)

When the victim went into the store she left the money in the glove compartment of her car. When she returned, Pena-Gomez took the money and fled.

Prosecutors say Nagles-Cuesta never returned. 

Angela Posada-Acosta

Angela Posada-Acosta allegedly acted as a lookout during the scam. (Addison Police Department)

Posada-Acosta allegedly acted as a lookout during the encounter.

The three suspects were arrested Thursday and appeared Friday in court, where all faced a charge of one count of theft by deception of more than $5,000 from someone over 60 years old, a class 2 felony.

DuPage County officials ordered the release of the three, and ordered them to return to court Dec. 11.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.