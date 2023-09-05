Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

'Defunded' Wisconsin police to increase patrols after young woman brutalized in college football town attack

University of Wisconsin-Madison student suffers life-threatening injuries after off-campus sex assault

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Wisconsin protesters direct obscenities at Riley Gaines Video

Wisconsin protesters direct obscenities at Riley Gaines

Protesters marched in Milwaukee and directed obscenities at Riley Gaines on Tuesday night.

Wisconsin's state capital and a Big Ten football staple is upping police patrols after a female student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison was targeted in a "violent and severe" attack early Sunday morning, according to city leaders.

"#Madison, WI and UW police are increasing patrols & the campus community is urged to be vigilant following a violent early morning attack in the area of W. Wilson & Bedford," the city announced Tuesday morning on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Police responded to the intersection of South Bedford and West Wilson streets, a block from Lake Monona, around 3:20 a.m. Sunday and rushed the victim to the hospital with what they called life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe it was a "stranger assault" – taking place in the early morning hours after the Badgers football team won their home opener, 38-17.

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN STUDENT ‘SEVERELY BEATEN,’ SUFFERS LIFE-THREATENING WOUNDS: POLICE

MAY 30 2020 Wisconsin Justice for George Protes

Protesters gather on the steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol during a demonstration on May 30, 2020, in Madison. (Lawrence Iles / Icon Sportswire)

A friend of the victim told Milwaukee's WISN-TV that she was found with a broken jaw and had been strangled, beaten and sexually assaulted. An unnamed neighbor said the victim had been abducted off the sidewalk and dragged between two houses.

Police were looking for one or more unidentified suspects but have not yet released a description.

Neither campus nor city police have responded to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, is the home of the University of Wisconsin Badgers football team. (iStock)

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Madison police at 608-255-2345. Investigators are also asking for anyone with security cameras near the intersection of West Wilson and South Bedford streets to share their footage from between 2 and 4 a.m. Sunday.

WISCONSIN TEACHER ACCUSED OF MOLESTING TEEN STUDENT BOUGHT HIM GUN FOR BIRTHDAY, PROSECUTORS ALLEGE

Madison, the heavily progressive capital of Wisconsin, slashed $2 million in police funds in 2020 in response to protests against police brutality, the Capital Times, a weekly city newspaper, reported – prompting police leaders to seek outside funding through federal grants and other programs.

"This investigation is in its preliminary stages right now," the city's assistant chief of police, Paige Valenta, said in a statement Sunday. "We have called in numerous Madison Police personnel on this holiday weekend to conduct a thorough and complete investigation."

UW Madison'S statue of Abraham Lincoln

A statue of Abraham Lincoln is shown on the University of Wisconsin campus. (Education Images / Universal Images Group via Getty Images / File)

In an eerily prescient Reddit post from the start of last year's fall semester, a young woman asked if it was safe to walk in the city late at night.

"Would you feel safe walking home alone this far around 3:00AM?" she wrote. "I don’t know if I’m overthinking it or if I should just take an Uber."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Would I recommend it?" reads the top reply. "No."

Now, police are asking residents to avoid walking alone in the area – especially at night – and to keep an eye out for their surroundings.

Anyone who must venture out alone after dark is advised to notify friends or family of their "departures and arrivals."

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports