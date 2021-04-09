Louisiana college student charged after allegedly stabbing date in dorm

An 18-year-old Southeastern Louisiana University student is reportedly accused of stabbing her date in her dorm room, an alleged attack so vicious, the victim’s "blood, and then some" had to be put back in his body, his mom said.

Elizabeth Grace Johnson was busted by university cops in Hammond after they responded Saturday night to a call about a disturbance on the third floor of Louisiana Hall, WAFB, the CBS-affiliated TV station in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, reported.

The officers discovered her date — Louisiana State University student Draven Upchurch — with multiple stab wounds, the station reported, citing a report from Police Chief Michael Beckner.

Johnson and Upchurch, who were described as "dating partners," were both taken to North Oaks Medical before the woman was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery.

Upchurch, who was listed in critical condition the night of the incident, underwent surgery, police said.

A motive for the attack, which remains under investigation, has not been released. Johnson’s demeanor was described as "worried," according to the report.

Upchurch’s mother, Angie Autin-Fasullo, wrote a lengthy post about the incident on the Facebook page of a business she owns, Honey’s Snoball Shack of Abita, according to the news outlet.

"I am ready to bring everyone out of the dark on Draven’s incident. I refuse to use the word accident because what happened was not an accident," she wrote.

"Draven was stabbed multiple times (8) in a residential area in Hammond. Five making contact with vital organs: lungs, stomach and colon. Yes he is well acquainted with the person responsible and yes that individual was arrested," Autin-Fasullo wrote.

She said all of her son’s "blood, and then some, was put back into his body, 3 small portions of one of his lungs was removed, his stomach was repaired, and a small section of his colon removed. Draven coded twice."

Autin-Fasullo explained that "the most amazing surgeon’s hand" massaged Upchurch’s heart "back to life along with internal shocking."

She continued: "His doctors tell us he is not out of the woods yet despite some amazing improvement. These are the reasons we continue to ask for blood donations."

Meanwhile, the university called the stabbing "an isolated incident" that remains under investigation.

It said the suspect "will go through the proper university disciplinary process as well as the criminal justice system process. The university process may result in disciplinary measures up to and including expulsion, but that is not yet complete."