Cold case: Body found in Georgia woods in 1993 identified as 52-year-old woman

Rebecca "Becky" Burke was found behind an electrical unit and covered in

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The remains of a Georgia woman found dead and covered in pine straw and branches in 1993 have been identified, authorities said this week. 

The DeKalb County District Attorney's Office said the remains were revealed to be identified as 52-year-old Rebecca "Becky" Burke of Cobb County, Fox Atlanta reported. 

Burke was found on Sept. 17, 1993, near a Quality Inn motel off Interstate 285 in Tucker. Investigators said the fact she had been found behind an electrical unit covered in pine straw and branches appeared to be "deliberate."

Police released two artist renderings of the woman whose body was found in Tucker in 1993. The remains have been identified as 52-year-old Rebecca "Becky" Burke.

Police released two artist renderings of the woman whose body was found in Tucker in 1993. The remains have been identified as 52-year-old Rebecca "Becky" Burke. (DeKalb County District Attorney)

She had damage to her face and neck. Authorities believe she died from blunt force trauma and was killed sometime between two weeks and three months before she was discovered. 

She was wearing a t-shirt with "Waikoloa" written in multicolored letters, blue jeans, and size-8 white leather athletics shoes, the news report said. She did not have any undergarments on and no jewelry.

Burke's body was identified through forensic genetic genealogy technology linking her to a family member, authorities said. Last year, a sketch was made of Burke in an effort to identify her, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherri Boston said.

Investigators have now pivoted their investigation to finding Burke's killer

