Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Mexican Cartel Violence

Alleged cocaine quality control tester for Mexican drug cartel extradited to US

Irma Elvira Cruz, 60, known as 'Madre,' was allegedly responsible for quality control of cocaine destined for Atlanta

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
This Trump move 'changes everything' about 'dismantling' cartels, former ICE agent reveals Video

This Trump move 'changes everything' about 'dismantling' cartels, former ICE agent reveals

Former ICE supervisory special agent Victor Avila weighs in on the U.S. plan to designate drug cartels as 'terrorist' organizations on 'The Story.'

She was sniffed out by the feds. 

A Mexican woman responsible for testing the quality of cocaine being trafficked by a drug cartel has been extradited to the United States and charged by federal prosecutors, the Justice Department said. 

Irma Elvira Cruz, known as "Huzipol" and "Madre," 60, was indicted earlier this month on federal charges of conspiracy to unlawfully import cocaine into the United States and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. 

SINALOA CARTEL TAKES ROOT IN AMERICAN NEIGHBORHOODS: WHERE ARE THEY?

Testing cocaine by police.

A member of the Mexican federal police tests a packet of cocaine seized by the army. A woman has been charged in the United States with being a quality control tester for an unnamed drug cartel.  (Reuters/Henry Romero)

"Cruz allegedly played a critical role in the trafficking of hundreds of kilograms of cocaine into the United States," said acting U.S. Attorney Richard Moultrie, Jr. "Cruz’s extradition from Mexico is an important step in holding her accountable for her alleged role in bringing dangerous drugs into the United States and into our local communities."

Cruz was an associate of an unnamed drug trafficking organization in Mexico and was allegedly responsible for the quality control testing of cocaine transported from Colombia to Costa Rica and Mexico, with the intent of being smuggled into the U.S., authorities said. 

BORDER STATE OFFICIALS PUT CARTELS ON NOTICE AS THEY AWAIT GREEN LIGHT TO TAKE MAJOR ACTION

bricks of cocaine stacked

More than 1,930 packages of cocaine seized at the southern border weighed 1,532 pounds, according to border officials. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

She allegedly conspired with others in Mexico, Colombia, Guatemala and elsewhere to coordinate the transportation of cocaine from Colombia for distribution in Mexico and the United States, including Atlanta.

Cruz was specifically responsible for testing cocaine destined for Atlanta, federal prosecutors said. 

On Sept. 3, 2015, she traveled to Heredia, Asuncion, Costa Rica, to allegedly test the purity of the cocaine to be smuggled into the United States. The next day, authorities stopped vehicles being driven by Cruz's associates leaving a stash house. 

Arizona Border Wall With Mexico

A Customs and Border Patrol agent patrolling on the U.S. side of a razor-wire border wall along the southern border east of Nogales, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They seized 100 kilograms of cocaine from the vehicles and another 221 kilograms from the stash house, authorities said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.