Hurricane Dorian waves wash cocaine brick up on Florida beach, police say

Police in Florida say 16 cocaine bricks have washed up on two beaches since Friday and believe Hurricane Dorian was responsible for churning up waves that brought at least one brick to shore.

Lt. Trevor Shaffer of the Melbourne Police Department told Fox News Wednesday an officer was on foot patrol at Paradise Beach Park at around 8 a.m. the previous day when a beachgoer told the officer something suspicious had apparently washed ashore.

Shaffer said the officer investigated and found a package that looked like narcotics because of the way it had been wrapped.

The lieutenant said that tests determined the brick was filled with cocaine, which he called a “rare” discovery for the area. More than a kilogram of cocaine was in the package, with an estimated street value of between $35,000 and $45,000.

He said the cocaine will be destroyed unless investigators could figure out its source, link someone to the package, and make an arrest.

On Friday, police in Cocoa Beach said a beachgoer discovered a red duffle bag that contained 15 bricks of cocaine, worth between $300,000 and $450,000.

Sgt. Manny Hernandez of the Cocoa Beach Police Department told Fox News police took possession of the duffle bag and called on U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a standard procedure when narcotics are involved.

Dorian spent much of Tuesday near Central Florida's Atlantic coast as a Category 2 storm after pummeling parts of the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane over the weekend. Dorian left widespread devastation in the Bahamas, killing at least 20 people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.