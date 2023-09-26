Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coast Guard

Coast Guard searching for woman 'swept by current off beach' in Washington

Woman missing off Rialto Beach in Olympic National Park

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Coast Guard is searching for a missing woman who it says was "reportedly swept by currents off Rialto Beach" in Washington state’s Olympic National Park. 

The agency said in a statement Monday that "Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received a report at 10:50 a.m. of a 26-year-old woman, who was swept from the beach." 

"The missing person was described to be wearing a pink sweater and black pants," it added. "Coast Guard Watchstanders directed the launch of two helicopter aircrews and one land search party to search for the missing person." 

Rialto Beach in Olympic National Park

People are seen walking in the evening on Rialto Beach near La Push on the coast of the Olympic Peninsula in the Olympic National Park in Washington. (Wolfgang Kaehler/Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The woman has not been publicly identified. 

AVID FISHERMAN’S BODY FOUND AFTER VANISHING OFF MICHIGAN COAST 

Coast Guard helicopter flying in Washington State

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Port Angeles is seen flying in Washington State in January 2018. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer David Mosley)

Involved in the search is an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria in Oregon, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles in Washington, a land search party from Coast Guard Station Quillayute River in Washington, the Clallam County Sheriff's Office, the La Push Tribal Police Department and the Olympic National Park Search and Rescue Team, according to the Coast Guard. 

COAST GUARD SAVES 4 PEOPLE, DOG FROM SINKING BOAT MOMENTS BEFORE IT CAPSIZES

Washington beach where woman disappeared

Surf is seen crashing onto beach at Rialto Beach in Washington in 2012. The Coast Guard is searching for a missing woman who it says was "reportedly swept by currents off Rialto Beach." (Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The National Weather Service currently has a small craft advisory in effect in the area on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The agency reported that "a powerful system is bringing heavy rain, a wintry mix at higher elevations, and gusty winds to the Northwest."

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.