Avid fisherman missing after boat found 30 miles off Lake Michigan coast

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 61-year-old man who went missing while fishing in Lake Michigan on Tuesday.

Police in Fruitport, Michigan, wrote in a Facebook post that David Split was reported missing at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and was last reported leaving Spring Lake, Michigan, in a 29-foot Blue Sea Sundancer boat named "A & A".

Officials say his cellphone last pinged around six miles off Holland, Michigan.

Split was known to fish near the mouth of the Grand River and slightly offshore.

MICHIGAN DEPUTY HOSPITALIZED WITH HEAD INJURY FOLLOWING STRUGGLE WITH SUSPECT

According to FOX 17, Coast Guard vessels and aircraft are searching for the missing man, along with local law enforcement. His boat was found with no one inside over 30 nautical miles west of Grand Haven.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials told the outlet they are searching along the lakeshore from Holland to Grand Haven, which is about 22 miles.