Avid fisherman missing after boat found 30 miles off Lake Michigan coast

The Michigan man's boat was found with no one inside 30 nautical miles west of Grand Haven

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 61-year-old man who went missing while fishing in Lake Michigan on Tuesday.

Police in Fruitport, Michigan, wrote in a Facebook post that David Split was reported missing at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and was last reported leaving Spring Lake, Michigan, in a 29-foot Blue Sea Sundancer boat named "A & A".

Officials say his cellphone last pinged around six miles off Holland, Michigan.

Split was known to fish near the mouth of the Grand River and slightly offshore.

Police in Fruitport, Michigan, wrote in a Facebook post that David Split was reported missing at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and was last reported leaving Spring Lake, Michigan, in a 29-foot Blue Sea Sundancer boat named "A & A". (Fruitport Police Department)

According to FOX 17, Coast Guard vessels and aircraft are searching for the missing man, along with local law enforcement. His boat was found with no one inside over 30 nautical miles west of Grand Haven.

His boat was found with no one inside over 30 nautical miles west og Grand Haven. (Fruitport Police Department)

Officials told the outlet they are searching along the lakeshore from Holland to Grand Haven, which is about 22 miles.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.