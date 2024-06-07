Expand / Collapse search
Washington

Coast Guard responding to report of a plane crash near Orcas Island in Washington state

It is not known how many people were inside the plane

Crews are responding to reports of a plane crash in Washington state between Orcas and Jones Island on Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Coast Guard.

Officials reported the crash occurred just before noon local time.

View of Cascade Lake in Moran State Park on Orcas Island in the San Juan Islands in Washington State

Moran State Park on Orcas Island in Washington state. (Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

It's not known what type of aircraft was involved in the crash or how many people were inside the plane. 

Air Station Bellingham and Station Port Angeles are on-scene conducting search and rescue efforts.

This is a developing story. 