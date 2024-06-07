Coast Guard responding to report of a plane crash near Orcas Island in Washington state

Crews are responding to reports of a plane crash in Washington state between Orcas and Jones Island on Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Coast Guard.

Officials reported the crash occurred just before noon local time.

It's not known what type of aircraft was involved in the crash or how many people were inside the plane.

Air Station Bellingham and Station Port Angeles are on-scene conducting search and rescue efforts.

This is a developing story.