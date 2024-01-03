Coast Guard rescues dog that fell off seaside cliff in Oregon, reunites pet with owners in dramatic video

A dog that fell off a cliff along the Oregon coast was reunited with its owners following a dramatic caught-on-video rescue on New Year’s Day, officials said.

The dog, whose name is Leo, plunged off a seaside cliff at Ecola State Park onto a secluded beach below, the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Pacific Northwest said.

First responders from three local fire departments were readying to rappel down the cliff to the injured dog when the Coast Guard aircrew from Astoria arrived at the scene.

"It looks like there is a little bit more beach where [the dog] is," a rescuer with the USCG aircrew said over his headset.

INDIANA MAN BREAKS SILENCE AFTER BEING TRAPPED IN TRUCK FOR NEARLY A WEEK AND RESCUED BY GOOD SAMARITANS

The aircrew lowered a rescue swimmer and a hoisting basket down onto the remote beach. The rescuer could be seen slowly approaching the injured dog before placing the pet into the basket.

The pair were safely lifted off the beach and into the helicopter.

"This your first dog rescue, Jason?" the pilot could be heard asking the rescuer over their headsets.

"First dog rescue," the rescue swimmer confirmed.

TEXAS TODDLER HELPS FEED FAMILY DOGS, ASKS THEM TO ‘SAY GRACE’ BEFORE RELEASING THEM WITH ‘AMEN’

The helicopter landed in a nearby parking lot, where officials said that Leo’s owners were waiting.

The Coast Guard shared footage of the joyful reunion between Leo and his family. One owner was seen embracing the rescue swimmer and thanking him for saving Leo.

"Hugs. Hugs all around," a member of the USCG aircrew could be heard saying.

"I love it," another rescuer said.

Officials were initially unable to give any details on Leo’s condition, though the dog’s owners later provided an update through the USCG.

"Leo stayed overnight at an emergency vet," the dog’s owners said through the agency. "He has a few cuts and bruises. All things considered, he is doing good. We are so thankful he is alive and expected to recover."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fire departments from Cannon Beach, Nehalem Bay and Seaside assisted the USCG with Leo’s safe rescue.