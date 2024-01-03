Expand / Collapse search
Oregon

Coast Guard rescues dog that fell off seaside cliff in Oregon, reunites pet with owners in dramatic video

Leo the dog survived fall off cliff at Ecola State Park in Oregon

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Coast Guard saves dog that fell off cliff along Oregon coast Video

Coast Guard saves dog that fell off cliff along Oregon coast

A dog named Leo was rescued after falling off a seaside cliff at Oregon's Ecola State Park and was reunited with his owners, the U.S. Coast Guard said. (Credit: U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest)

A dog that fell off a cliff along the Oregon coast was reunited with its owners following a dramatic caught-on-video rescue on New Year’s Day, officials said.

The dog, whose name is Leo, plunged off a seaside cliff at Ecola State Park onto a secluded beach below, the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Pacific Northwest said.

First responders from three local fire departments were readying to rappel down the cliff to the injured dog when the Coast Guard aircrew from Astoria arrived at the scene. 

"It looks like there is a little bit more beach where [the dog] is," a rescuer with the USCG aircrew said over his headset.

helicopter hovering over remote beach

A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew responded to help an injured dog that plunged down a cliff onto a remote beach at Ecola State Park in Oregon. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest )

The aircrew lowered a rescue swimmer and a hoisting basket down onto the remote beach. The rescuer could be seen slowly approaching the injured dog before placing the pet into the basket.

rescue swimmer lowered to beach

A Coast Guard rescue swimmer was lowered from the helicopter onto the secluded beach below the cliff. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest )

The pair were safely lifted off the beach and into the helicopter.

rescue swimmer helping dog

The rescue swimmer found the dog alive and helped hoist him to safety. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest )

"This your first dog rescue, Jason?" the pilot could be heard asking the rescuer over their headsets.

"First dog rescue," the rescue swimmer confirmed.

The helicopter landed in a nearby parking lot, where officials said that Leo’s owners were waiting.

dog and owners reuinited

Leo was reunited with his owners in a nearby parking lot. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest )

The Coast Guard shared footage of the joyful reunion between Leo and his family. One owner was seen embracing the rescue swimmer and thanking him for saving Leo.

"Hugs. Hugs all around," a member of the USCG aircrew could be heard saying.

dog owners hugging rescuer

Leo's owners hugged the rescue swimmer who saved their beloved pet. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest )

"I love it," another rescuer said.

Officials were initially unable to give any details on Leo’s condition, though the dog’s owners later provided an update through the USCG.

"Leo stayed overnight at an emergency vet," the dog’s owners said through the agency. "He has a few cuts and bruises. All things considered, he is doing good. We are so thankful he is alive and expected to recover."

Fire departments from Cannon Beach, Nehalem Bay and Seaside assisted the USCG with Leo’s safe rescue.