Coast Guard finds fifth Seacor Power ship disaster victim: report

Coast Guard crews scouring the waters off Louisiana where a commercial ship capsized nearly a week ago during a violent storm have found another body, a report says.

The victim of the Seacor Power lift boat disaster was discovered Sunday night, NOLA.com reported, citing relatives.

Of the 19 on board the ship, eight remain missing as of Monday. Six have been rescued after the boat overturned, but Sunday’s reported discovery marks the fifth body to have been found.

The Coast Guard did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Meanwhile, the company that contracted the stricken ship to perform work on one of its oil platforms is now speaking out.

The 129-foot Seacor Power left Port Fourchon last Tuesday and was en route to a Talos Energy Inc., platform when it ran into trouble, according to FOX8 New Orleans.

"The Seacor Power was in port for service and inspections for several days prior to its departure. The vessel was not at a Talos facility and was fully under the command of its captain and Seacor Marine, including when to depart the port," the company said.

"Talos continues to offer our full support to Seacor and the U.S. Coast Guard Unified Command with the ongoing response effort," it added. "Like everyone in the offshore community we are heartbroken and praying for everyone affected by this tragedy."

Fox News' Peter Aitken contributed to this report.