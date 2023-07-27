Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College
Published

Clemson University fraternity suspended after allegations of 'line-ups, ice water baths and bodily harm'

The allegations stem from pledging incidents at Clemson's Alpha Gamma Rho house in South Carolina

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Clemson University president on keeping costs down for college students Video

Clemson University president on keeping costs down for college students

'Sunday Night in America' host Trey Gowdy was joined by the president of Clemson University Jim Clements who described the value of a college education and inspiring minds through education.

A Clemson University fraternity has been suspended after the school's investigation into allegations of hazing.

Alpha Gamma Rho is suspended until 2027 after an investigation "revealed instances of hazing by the organization as follows: line-ups, ice water baths and bodily harm inflicted on a new member," according to a report published on Clemson's website pursuant to the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act.

The allegations stem from pledging incidents at the AGR house that occurred in April, the school's newspaper, The Tiger, reported.

"AGR was placed on interim suspension while an independent investigation into hazing allegations took place," a Clemson spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The investigation confirmed the allegations, and the Office of Community and Ethical Standards issued a chapter suspension for a period of four years. AGR accepted responsibility and mutually agreed to the sanction."

FORMER NORTHWESTERN PLAYERS RETAIN PROMINENT CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY AMID HAZING SCANDAL

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

A view of Tillman Hall on the campus of Clemson University on June 10, 2020, in Clemson, South Carolina.

The spokesperson continued: "The University takes all allegations of hazing within student organizations very seriously and students are expected to uphold high standards of behavior. The Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life works with chapters on an annual basis to deliver anti-hazing awareness and training resources as part of the member education process."

NORTHWESTERN FOOTBALL PLAYERS TO SKIP BIG TEN MEDIA DAYS AMID HAZING SCANDAL FALLOUT

A letter from the South Carolina university to the fraternity chapter obtained by The Tiger revealed that AGR's hazing rituals included line-ups, which are military-style assemblies of pledges that sometimes include intimidation or forms of physical abuse or challenges; sleep deprivation; personal servitude and "some sort of ‘chemical burn.'"

The Alpha Gamma Rho house at Clemson University

Alpha Gamma Rho is suspended until 2027 following allegations of hazing rituals that included line-ups, which are military-style assemblies of pledges that sometimes include intimidation or forms of physical abuse or challenges; sleep deprivation; personal servitude and "some sort of ‘chemical burn,’" according to The Tiger. (Google Maps)

The Tucker Hipps Transparency Act was established after Clemson student Tucker Hipps, 19, was found dead in a lake in 2014 after he had been last seen on a fraternity pledge run. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There have been no arrests in connection with his death, but his family believes his death resulted from hazing gone wrong after he did not complete a task for the pledge run, according to the Tucker W. Hipps Memorial Foundation. The case remains open.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.