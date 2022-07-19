Church youth leader, 61, arrested over alleged inappropriate relationship with teen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California church youth leader was arrested following an investigation into an inappropriate relationship between himself and a 16-year-old, according to authorities.

Marciano Cuellar, 61, was arrested Friday and charged with sexual battery for his involvement with a minor, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

The sheriff's department said Cuellar had regular contact with minors in his capacity as a youth leader, and that investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Cuellar was booked into the West Valley Detention Center. His bail was set at $50,000.

The arrest comes after investigators opened a probe into the alleged inappropriate relationship last month, according to the sheriff's office.