In missing woman Maya Millete case, Chula Vista police serve 11 more search warrants

Chula Vista police have written 11 more search warrants over the last two weeks in the search for Maya Millete, a missing mother of three who disappeared nearly five months ago.

That makes 42 search warrants that authorities have written for "residences, vehicles, cellular and electronic devices, call detail records, financial records, social media and cloud data."

Police have also interviewed 61 people, reviewed more than 85 tips and conducted a search near an abandoned golf course that is about one mile from Maya Millete's home, which she disappeared from on Jan. 7.

Police most recently searched her home on May 7. Dozens of officers could be seen going in and out of the house with Border Patrol K-9s and carrying boxes into a lab van that was parked in the driveway.

Around that same time, authorities served a gun violence restraining order against Maya's husband, Larry Millete. That order, obtained by CBS8 , claimed Larry Millete had a "cache of legal and illegal firearms and ammunition."

Larry Millete disputed police's characterization of his guns as a "cache," telling Fox News that they are a "collection."

Maya's sister and brother-in-law walked away from a meeting with the Chula Vista Police Department on May 18 feeling good about the direction of the investigation.

"It was a very productive meeting with them," Maricris Drouaillet, Maya's sister, told Fox News last month. "It opened our line of communication with them. We are happy to know that the investigation is moving forward."

Chula Vista police have been working with the FBI, NCIS and San Diego County District Attorney since April on the investigation into Maya's disappearance.

"Officers and investigators have remained committed to finding the reason behind her disappearance or bringing those responsible for her disappearance to justice," the Chula Vista Police Department said Wednesday.