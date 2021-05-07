Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Chula Vista police serve another search warrant at Maya Millete's home exactly 4 months after she went missing

About a dozen police cars and a van showed up at Maya Millete's home Friday

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
4 months since Maya Millete last seenVideo

4 months since Maya Millete last seen

'Fox &amp; Friends First' co-host Jillian Mele sits down with Maya's family as they and dozens of others press police to push the case forward.

The Chula Vista Police Department served a search warrant at the home of Larry and Maya Millete Friday, exactly four months after Maya disappeared from the residence without a trace, a CVPD spokesperson said. 

A large team of officers with what appears to be cadaver dogs went into the home Friday afternoon, according to Maya's family attorney Billy Little. 

Police served a search warrant at Maya Millete's home Friday, exactly four months after she went missing. 

Police served a search warrant at Maya Millete's home Friday, exactly four months after she went missing. 

A neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said that about 12 police cars and a van showed up around 5 p.m. PT and were still at the Milletes' house as of 6:45 p.m.

Police originally served a search warrant at the Milletes' home on Jan. 23. Chula Vista  police said this week that they've executed 23 warrants total. 

MISSING CALIFORNIA MOTHER'S FAMILY HOLDS RALLY AT CHULA VISTA POLICE HEADQUARTERS

Maya Millete was last seen at her home on Jan. 7, the same day that she made an appointment with a divorce lawyer for the following week. 

Maya and Larry Millete

Maya and Larry Millete (Maricris Drouaillet)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her husband, Larry Millete, acquired a lawyer and stopped cooperating with the investigation three weeks after she went missing. 

No suspects or persons of interest have been named in the case. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money