Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

'A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE': Michigan firefighters save 82-year-old woman trapped in house fire

A passerby heard the victim's calls for help and stopped to call 911

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Michigan firefighters saved an 82-year-old woman from a house fire Saturday morning in what the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office is calling "a Christmas miracle."

Sheriff's deputies and firefighters were dispatched to the fire on Ridge St. in Sault Ste. Marie on Christmas morning when the woman woke up to the smell of smoke and yelled for help.

Michigan deputies save 82-year-old woman trapped in house fire

Michigan deputies save 82-year-old woman trapped in house fire (Chippewa County Sheriff's Office)

A passerby heard her calls and stopped to call 911, according to the sheriff's office.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER DONATES 25 TINY HOMES TO HOMELESS CALIFORNIA VETERANS

The woman did not hear smoke detectors, the sheriff's office said. She has since been treated and released for smoke inhalation.

Ridge St. in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan

Ridge St. in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan (Google Maps)

Authorities said the house "was a total loss with nothing but the shell remaining."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"While talking to the family they are very grateful and realize this is a true Christmas Miracle," the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said. "It all depends on your perspective. The house is gone, but she is still here. … Thank you all and GOD BLESS!!!!"

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com. Follow her on Twitter at @audpants.

Your Money