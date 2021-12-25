'A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE': Michigan firefighters save 82-year-old woman trapped in house fire

Michigan firefighters saved an 82-year-old woman from a house fire Saturday morning in what the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office is calling "a Christmas miracle."

Sheriff's deputies and firefighters were dispatched to the fire on Ridge St. in Sault Ste. Marie on Christmas morning when the woman woke up to the smell of smoke and yelled for help.

A passerby heard her calls and stopped to call 911, according to the sheriff's office.

The woman did not hear smoke detectors, the sheriff's office said. She has since been treated and released for smoke inhalation.

Authorities said the house "was a total loss with nothing but the shell remaining."

"While talking to the family they are very grateful and realize this is a true Christmas Miracle," the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said. "It all depends on your perspective. The house is gone, but she is still here. … Thank you all and GOD BLESS!!!!"