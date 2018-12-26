Christmas Day re-enactment of George Washington crossing Delaware River nixed for second year in a row

For the second year in a row, George Washington just couldn’t cross the Delaware River.

The annual re-enactment of Washington’s 1776 crossing of the river was canceled – this time due to high river conditions and just a year after the event was canceled due to low water levels.

The organizers made the disappointing announcement Monday, saying the river crossing won’t take place on the Christmas Day due to high river conditions following recent rainfall.

The crossing — which was the trek that helped to turn the tide of the Revolutionary War — is the highlight of the annual event that draws thousands of people to the banks of the river in Washington Crossing, Pa., and Titusville, N.J. It also features Washington rallying the troops and other historical speeches and processions

During the original crossing, boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river. Washington’s troops marched eight miles downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton.

The speeches and other ceremonies of the re-enactment event occurred as usual on Tuesday, but the highly-anticipated crossing was nixed for the second year straight.

Last year, low water levels also forced the organizers to cancel the famous crossing re-enactment. The river’s water level needs to be at least 9 feet above sea level to use the usual Durham boats, and recent water levels have been around 8.3 feet.

Organizers said last at the time that a “pretty significant amount” of precipitation would be needed to raise the river’s water levels in time for the event.

The celebration last year was partly saved by a nonprofit that lent the event’s organizers six handmade, 12-foot rowboats that could be used in low-water level conditions.

