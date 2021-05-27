Chilling surveillance footage shows alleged San Jose gunman moments before deadly shooting

The suspect in the mass shooting at a Northern California rail yard that left nine people dead Wednesday – including the shooter – was captured on camera earlier that morning leaving for work.

The suspected shooter, 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, can be seen in the surveillance footage wearing safety clothing, a hat, and a mask as he leaves his house around 5:40 a.m. The footage shows him loading a large duffel bag into his white Ford F-150 on the passenger side. He then walks around the truck and gets into the driver's seat before driving away.

The footage was taken by a security camera at the home of his neigh, Dough Suh, who lives across the street. Suh shared the footage with KPIX 5 News.

Less than an hour later, Cassidy went on a shooting rampage at the light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose where he works, police said.

Authorities said Cassidy killed nine people before turning the gun on himself.

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said Cassidy also appeared to have set a timer or slow-burn device to set his home on fire, and authorities also found explosives there. The fire was reported just minutes after the first 911 calls came in from the rail facility.

No motive is known for the shooting at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.