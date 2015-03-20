Child's mother to testify at trial of NJ dad accused of tossing toddler into creek in car seat

Jurors at the trial of a New Jersey man charged with killing his 2-year-old daughter by throwing her into a creek while still strapped into her car seat are set to hear from the girl's mother.

Testimony resumed Thursday in the trial of Arthur Morgan III.

Prosecutors on Wednesday told jurors that Morgan used a car jack to weigh down Tierra Morgan-Glover's car seat so it would sink. Her body was found partially submerged in a creek in 2011.

In his opening statement, defense attorney Ryan Moriarty asked jurors to judge whether Morgan acted deliberately or recklessly as his life spiraled downward because of homelessness and other factors.

The difference determines whether Morgan spends the rest of his life in prison if convicted or becomes eligible for parole.