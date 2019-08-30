Chico State student missing 9 days found dead in Sacramento River: reports

The body of a 22-year-old Chico State student was found floating in the Sacramento River in California on Thursday morning, nine days after he went missing during an outing with friends, according to reports.

Anthony William Mahr, of Roseville, a senior at the university, was last seen Aug. 20 and his body was seen in the water near a boat landing in Chico around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, Sacramento’s KCRA-TV reported.

Responding officers recovered the body about an hour later, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Authorities first learned Mahr was missing after one of his companions on the outing, Brenston Rhodes, 22, was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a home, according to the Bee.

During the arrest, Rhodes told sheriff’s deputies that Mahr’s floating device had failed in the river and Mahr went underwater, the Bee reported.