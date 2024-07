51-year-old Tommie Lee Williams was arrested in Gwinnett County, Georgia after attempting an armed robbery at a Chick-fil-A restaurant around 4:30 am.



Williams, allegedly armed and masked, broke into the Chick-fil-A at Stone Mountain Highway, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. Williams then threatened a delivery driver present in the kitchen area using a handgun.



"When officers arrived, the victim told them that he was a delivery driver for the business and while he was inside working, the suspect smashed through a drive-thru window with a rock and entered the kitchen area," wrote the Gwinnett County Police Department in a Facebook post.



"The suspect told the victim that he was going to die if he didn’t open the safe and pointed a handgun at him. The victim told police that he didn’t know the combination to the safe, so he decided to fight off the armed robber," the post continued.

The surveillance footage shows the two men fighting for several minutes over the gun, with the Chick-fil-A driver ultimately fending off the armed robber.



During the tussle, the Chick-fil-A worker successfully removed the armed robber's mask, which assisted police in corroborating the suspect's identity. Williams then fled from the premises out a back door, according to police.



Detectives with the Gwinnett County Police Department were eventually able to identify a vehicle believed to have been used in the would-be robbery which led to the arrest of Tommie Lee Williams.

Williams was arrested for armed robbery, aggravated assault, burglary in the 2nd degree, kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree.



Tommie Lee Williams was arrested by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of U.S. Marshals.