Chicago weekend gun violence leaves 40 shot, 11 killed, including rapper ambushed after release from jail

Chicago’s weekend gun violence left at least 40 people shot, including 11 fatally – and among those killed was rapper KTS Dre who was riddled with dozens of bullets shortly after he was let out of jail.

A police report says the 31-year-old local rapper, whose real name was Londre Sylvester, had just been released on electronic monitoring when he was fatally shot across the street from the Cook County Jail around 8:50 p.m. Saturday in what authorities believe to be a targeted attack, Fox 32 reported.

Sylvester was left suffering from as many as 64 bullet wounds to his head and other areas of the body, the Chicago Tribune reported. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:25 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

An undisclosed number of suspects jumped into separate vehicles and fled in different directions, police said. A 60-year-old woman who was walking with Sylvester at the time of the attack was shot in a knee and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in good condition. A 30-year-old woman walking on the street when shots rang out suffered a graze wound to the chin and was listed in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

KTS stands for "Kill To Survive," CWB Chicago reported, which Sylvester had tattooed on his neck along with a target symbol. Sylvester was arrested on April 27, 2020, on charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon and resisting police, according to the outlet. A judge set his bail at $50,000 bail.

He posted the required $5,000 to be released with an ankle monitor before he was shot and killed.

Gun violence also gripped other areas of the city over the weekend. From Friday at 6 p.m. to Sunday at 11:59 p.m., the Chicago Police Department recorded 33 shooting incidents, with 40 shooting victims and 11 murders.

A double shooting that happened around 5:20 p.m. Friday in the 11800-block of South State Street left 47-year-old Shawn Young pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the head and buttocks, WLS-TV reported. A 34-year-old man shot in a hand and shoulder was transported to Christ Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

In a separate shooting around 6:10 p.m., a 26-year-old man sitting in a vehicle parked in the 5600 block of South Wolcott Avenue was wounded when someone opened fire. His condition was stabilized at the hospital, though details were not available on where he was shot.

A 39-year-old man walking on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of South Vernon Avenue was fatally shot in the chest around 6:20 p.m. when a light-colored SUV pulled up beside him and someone opened fire. Later that evening, a 59-year-old man was shot in the 1300 block of South Blue Island around 10:15 p.m. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

Early Saturday, two men were seriously injured when someone opened fire around 1 a.m. among a group of people gathered in the 4100 block of West Adams Street. Then later that afternoon, a dark-colored car pulled up to the gas station in the 6100 block of South Ashland Avenue and someone opened fire, killing a 33-year-old man and a 20-year-old man.