Chicago violence: 5 dead, 50 shot amid bloody weekend

At least 5 people were killed and 50 others were injured in shootings across Chicago this weekend, according to authorities.

Chicago police said one man was killed and another was wounded early Sunday in a shooting in the city's Near West Side.

The two men – ages 30 and 36 – were outside around 2:56 a.m. when they were hit, Chicago's WBBM-TV reported. The 30-year-old was pronounced dead after being shot multiple times in the chest and abdomen. The other man was shot once in the chest and was listed in serious condition.

LOLLAPALOOZA FIGHT IN CHICAGO TURNS BLOODY AFTER MAN PUSHED THROUGH HOTEL WINDOW

About three hours earlier, a 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the South Shore. The victim was outside around 12:20 a.m. when someone shot him multiple times in the chest and abdomen. He was pronounced dead at a local medical center.

On Saturday night, one person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in West Pullman on Chicago's Far South Side.

The three victims were shot around 10:15 p.m. while standing near several people who were having an argument, according to the station.

A man, 28, was shot multiple times in the chest and once in the face, police said. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Another man, 31, was shot in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. A 33-year-old woman was shot in the hand and she was taken to Advocate Christ, where her condition was stabilized.

Another fatal shooting was reported at about 9:25 a.m. Saturday, when a man, 27, was struck by gunfire in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported the victim, Demarcus Reed, was shot in the head and the buttocks. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At least four other people were injured Saturday morning after a gunman opened fire at a crowd gathered at a park on the South Side.

The 1:30 a.m. shooting at Jackson Park left each victim hospitalized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

CHICAGO SHOOTING LEAVES 4 INJURED, WEEKEND TOTAL ALREADY AT 16

An unidentified man was shot in the right leg and was listed in serious condition, police said. Two women, ages 52 and 20, suffered gunshot wounds and were listed in fair condition. A 19-year-old man was shot in the right arm and was listed in fair condition.

The weekend violence started Friday evening with 11 people injured in shootings across Chicago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last weekend, at least 70 people were shot in the city and 12 were killed.