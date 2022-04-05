Chicago PD releases video of suspects accused of beating, robbing Lightfoot appointee

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago police have released video of the three suspects they say beat and robbed the director of the city's film office, 51-year-old Kwame Amoaku, outside his home.

The young men took Amoaku's car and his credit card, which they allegedly later used to buy clothes at a mall.



The brutal attack happened last Wednesday at 7:46 a.m., the video shows.

"This [morning] I was attacked, beaten, and my car stolen by three kids," Amoaku said in a Facebook post, according to Reel Chicago. "Thanks to all who have reached out. I’m in the ICU. I’m going to be OK."

The three suspects took off in a gray Dodge Caravan, returned to the scene moments later to continue battering Amoaku and then fled again. Amoaku was taken to a hospital in serious, but stable condition with a head injury and fractured arm.



A woman who identifies as Amoaku's daughter on Facebook asked for the public's assistance through a Meal Train fundraiser during his recovery, but had no comment when contacted by Fox News Digital.

Amoaku himself also declined to comment to the Chicago Sun-Times when reached by phone.