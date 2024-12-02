Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Antisemitism Exposed

Chicago suspect accused of shooting Jewish man near synagogue is dead after found hanging in his cell

Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, died by suicide after hanging himself in his cell, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An illegal migrant accused of shooting an Orthodox Jewish man multiple times as he made his way to a Chicago Synagogue was found dead by alleged suicide in his jail cell.

Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, died by suicide after hanging himself in his cell on Saturday, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said, according to Fox 32.

"No indication of risk of suicide prior to the incident," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Abdallahi, a Mauritanian national, was discovered by Cook County Jail staff during a routine security check conducted on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

CHICAGO HATE CRIME SHOOTING SUSPECT RESEARCHED JEWISH TARGETS, HAD PRO-HAMAS MATERIAL ON HIS PHONE: PROSECUTOR

Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi mugshot

Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, was accused of shooting a Jewish man who was on his way to a synagogue. (Cook County Sheriffs Office)

Staff attempted life-saving measures after locating Abdallahi unresponsive. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said there was no indication of foul play.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death.

Chicago shooting investigation

Police investigate a shooting on Saturday, Oct. 26 in the West Ridge neighborhood of Chicago. (Fox 32 Chicago)

Abdallahi was behind bars in connection with an Oct. 26 shooting near the 6800 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, where he injured a 39-year-old Orthodox Jewish man who was wearing a kippah as he was headed to a synagogue. 

The victim suffered a gunshot to his shoulder and was transported to a hospital before later being released following treatment.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT FACES HATE CRIME, TERRORISM CHARGES IN SHOOTING OF JEWISH MAN IN CHICAGO

West Ridge Chicago shooting

The victim of the shooting, described by the Jewish United Fund as a "Jewish community member," was shot in the shoulder in Chicago. (Fox 32 Chicago)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When first responders arrived to assist the victim, they were allegedly met with gunfire from Abdallahi after he was identified as the suspect. Chicago Police returned fire and critically injured Abdallahi, who was then arrested and hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. No first responders were injured in the incident.

Abdallahi was facing multiple charges, including terrorism, hate crime, six counts of attempted first-degree murder and seven counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer or firefighter.