Chicago suburb cancels Armed Forces Carnival after ‘flash mob’ of 400 teens devolves into fights, chaos

A "flash mob" of about 400 teenagers descended on a suburb outside of Chicago during the Armed Forces Carnival on Saturday and began fighting with each other, forcing the event’s cancelation, officials said.

The mayhem broke out in suburban Tinley Park after the hundreds of teenagers responded to a call on social media to gather at the carnival at the 80th Avenue train station and began running around the parking lot fighting with each other to "cause chaos and disrupt the event," town officials said. A Facebook post from the village on Sunday said the last day of the event was "cancelled due to safety concerns stemming from a flash mob incident at Saturday’s event."

Video posted to social media shows the mob of teenagers jumping on cars, running through parking lots and brawling as police attempt to break up the fights.

A Tinley Park police officer was injured while trying to break up a fight, the town said. The officer was treated and released from the hospital later Saturday evening.

Police released most of the teenagers back into the custody of their parents, while five teenagers were issued citations for fighting in public, according to authorities. No shots were fired during the incident.

Officials in suburban Tinley Park announced the carnival would be canceled on Sunday after learning that another teen flash mob was being planned on social media.

"The kids were just acting a fool," Michael Salerno of Windy City Amusements told FOX32 Chicago. "It’s a shame. Everyone was enjoying themselves."

The Armed Forces Carnival is a yearly three-day event with rides and games that brings together hundreds of families and raises money for local charities.

Tinley Park is a suburb located just southwest of Chicago.

Last month, a mob of hundreds of teenagers stormed the streets of downtown Chicago, smashing car windows, attacking bystanders and sending panicked tourists running from the sound of gunfire.

Hundreds of police officers assisted by SWAT teams descended on downtown to restore order.

In response to the teen "takeover," a group of 400 Black pastors and men joined Bishop Tavis Grant in an anti-violence march to show the youth who destroyed property and attacked tourists during the incident they had positive role models and work opportunities to turn to.

