Asian Chicago shop owner fed up with 'harassment' and theft will close permanently

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A small business owner in Chicago says she is closing up shop after a recent burglary resulted in more than $30,000 in losses.



Jessica Nguyen owns Jessica's Boutique in the city's West Beverly neighborhood. Police say an unknown offender broke the glass door to the business around 3:15 a.m. March 19, gained entry and took merchandise before getting into a vehicle and taking off.