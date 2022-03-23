Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Asian Chicago shop owner fed up with 'harassment' and theft will close permanently

'I've gotten a lot of harassment,' store owner says

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A small business owner in Chicago says she is closing up shop after a recent burglary resulted in more than $30,000 in losses. 

Jessica Nguyen owns Jessica's Boutique in the city's West Beverly neighborhood. Police say an unknown offender broke the glass door to the business around 3:15 a.m. March 19, gained entry and took merchandise before getting into a vehicle and taking off. 

Chicago, Illinois (iStock)

Chicago, Illinois (iStock)


Surveillance video obtained by the TV station shows the perpetrator taking the tens of thousands of dollars worth of clothing and purses from the store. 

CALIFORNIA JEWELRY STORE TARGET OF BRAZEN DAYLIGHT SMASH AND GRAB ROBBERY, STEAL MILLIONS

The robber calmly surveys the store with a flashlight then takes designer sunglasses and begins moving furniture around. He then packs clothes into boxes and looks right into the camera. The thief was not wearing a mask or gloves. 

"I've gotten a lot of harassment," Nguyen told CBS 2, for being Asian since the COVID-19 pandemic started. "I felt very sad because this area is a very good area." 

NYC DOORMAN HELPS DETAIN ATTACKER OUTSIDE PLAZA HOTEL

Loren Watkins, Nguyen's husband, said the store alarm system wasn't working, so the thief was in the store for about 15 minutes.

"Just acting like he's on a walk in the park or something," Watkins said. "He just didn't care about anything and didn't think about other people."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Nguyen says people store from the store as she was inside last summer. She hopes to sell off all the clothes by the end of the year, and transition the space to something else.

Police say no one is in custody for the burglary. If detectives have any images to release, they will do so in the form of a community alert. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.

Your Money