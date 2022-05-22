Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

2 charged related to Chicago shooting near Magnificent Mile shopping district

The shooting resulted from a fight that escalated at a McDonald's, police said

By Jon Brown | Fox News
Two men were charged related to a Thursday mass shooting in downtown Chicago that killed two people and injured seven, police announced Saturday night.

Jaylun Sanders, 21, and Kameron Abram, 20, both from Chicago, were arrested Thursday night near the site of the shooting, according to police. 

Sanders is charged with two counts of felony murder and seven counts of felony attempted murder, and Abram is charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and cited for trespassing on the CTA.

Both are expected to appear in court Sunday afternoon.

LORI LIGHTFOOT, KIM FOXX SLAMMED BY CHICAGO 911 DISPATCHER: ‘CITY IS DONE’ WITHOUT A LEADERSHIP CHANGE

Jaylun Sanders (L) and Kameron Abram (R)

Jaylun Sanders (L) and Kameron Abram (R) (Chicago Police Department)

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. local time in the 800 block of North State Street, according to Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern. The location is blocks away from Michigan Avenue, the city's famous shopping district known as the Magnificent Mile.

The shooting resulted from a fight that escalated between two groups of people near a McDonald's, police said. The McDonald's restaurant was heavily damaged and had several of its windows shot out in the shooting, according to video obtained by Fox 32 Chicago.

Antonio Wade, 30, was killed in the shooting, as well as a 31-year-old man who has not been identified, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

10 people were shot and two of them were killed in a shooting in downtown Chicago on May 19, 2022.

10 people were shot and two of them were killed in a shooting in downtown Chicago on May 19, 2022. (Fox 32 Chicago)

Three people were taken from the scene to nearby hospitals, and four others later showed up on their own at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The police district where the McDonald’s is located has had the most homicides in 17 years and the most shootings since at least 2010, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

LORI LIGHTFOOT'S BOOK BANNING TWEET LAMPOONED AMID RISING CRIME, ALLEGED DEM HYPOCRISY

A downtown Chicago McDonald's sustained heavy damage after a shooting that left two people dead and eight others injured on May 19, 2022.

A downtown Chicago McDonald's sustained heavy damage after a shooting that left two people dead and eight others injured on May 19, 2022. (Fox 32 Chicago)

The Thursday shooting came about a week after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed near Chicago's iconic "Bean" sculpture in Millennium Park, which led to a 17-year-old boy being charged with murder. Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot has since imposed a curfew for minors as violence continues to rise in the city.

Fox News' Lorraine Taylor contributed to this report.