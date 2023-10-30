Chicago races to keep thousands of migrants warm ahead of bone-chilling winter

The city of Chicago has announced plans to assist migrants who find themselves exposed to the cold in the months ahead.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's office on Sunday announced the deployment of "warming buses" provided by the Chicago Transit Authority to designated locations. The city is also collaborating with "external partners to provide blankets, coats and other items," according to a press release.

City officials say the Windy City has accepted more than 19,000 migrants since August 2022, but they are not the only ones who will need assistance during the winter. There are over 68,000 Chicagoans experiencing homelessness, according to a recent study, the city says.

Many migrants are currently living in tents that will likely not offer them adequate protection against the cold weather, according to FOX 32. Reports say shelters in the city are at capacity.

"We know the weather is getting ready to get cold. And when it gets cold outside, a lot of these folks aren't familiar with the cold weather like we are. So that's going to take some transition. But we'll be here to help them as well," Major Kendall Matthew of the Salvation Army told FOX 32.

The charitable organization recently passed out hundreds of care packages in Chicago that contained gift cards, hygiene products and diapers to migrants.

"The City of Chicago continues to receive new arrivals on buses from the state of Texas and flights from San Antonio, TX, New York, NY, and Denver, CO," the press release from the mayor's office states.

For a list of organizations providing assistance or to donate to their causes, click here. The website offers information about new daily arrivals in the city, and a "frequently asked questions" portion that details the timeline of the process for asylum seekers, as well as the long-term plan for migrants.