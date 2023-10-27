Chicago meeting turns ugly as residents protest planned migrant camp in local neighborhood: 'Nobody asked us'

A meeting over Chicago's brewing migrant crisis in the Brighton Park neighborhood became heated as residents protested a planned camp that can house over 2,000 migrants, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

Residents of the southwest side of Chicago neighborhood were fiercely divided over the plan, with city officials confirming their plans to build a camp for migrants on a "10-acre vacant lot, located at 38th and California," per the outlet.

"The City of Chicago has been identifying viable sites across the city to construct base camps as an alternative to new arrivals sleeping outdoors, at O’Hare and on the floors of police district stations as winter fast approaches," a statement from the mayor’s office reads. "The site at 38th and California appears viable, and the intention is to construct temporary shelter at this site."

"Nobody asked us, nobody told us. We have a few thousand people here who signed their signature and said ‘no!’ We said ‘no!’" one Chicago resident said during the Tuesday meeting.

"We have concerns about our students, our children who walk on this street every day, how do we ensure their safety," another community member said.

Some local officials said that they did not learn of the city's plan to build a camp for migrants until residents started making phone calls. "[Residents] were calling our office and you know, frankly, that’s how I was first notified," Ald. Julia Ramirez told Fox 32. "I had reached out to the city and they verified that was the case and ever since then, I’ve been pushing the administration to be more open, more transparent about the details."

Ramirez continued: "The Mayor’s office did not consult with me or my office about their current plans to construct a temporary shelter — meant to house 1,500 people — at 38th & California."

Ramirez did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The migrant camp site "may serve at least 2,000 family members with children," according to a planning document.

Other residents called for migrants to receive better housing. "I don’t want any of my neighbors to have to live on the streets or in tents," one resident said.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's office did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

