Chicago police rescue 7 people from two Lake Michigan incidents

Authorities rescued seven people during two incidents within an hour of each other on Lake Michigan early Monday morning.

Six people crashed their boat into a break wall in Chicago near Navy Pier around 2:25 a.m.

Chicago police said no one was harmed during the incident, and all individuals were rescued in good condition.

Police did not say what led to the crash.

A Chicago Fire Department marine unit also helped locate and rescue a 43-year-old woman around 1:45 a.m. who was stranded in the water near Foster Avenue Beach, FOX 32 reported.

The woman was not harmed and required no medical attention.