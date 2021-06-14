Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Chicago police rescue 7 people from two Lake Michigan incidents

Six people crashed their boat into a wall near Navy Pier early Monday morning

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Authorities rescued seven people during two incidents within an hour of each other on Lake Michigan early Monday morning. 

Six people crashed their boat into a break wall in Chicago near Navy Pier around 2:25 a.m. 

Chicago police said no one was harmed during the incident, and all individuals were rescued in good condition.  

Police did not say what led to the crash. 

A Chicago Fire Department marine unit also helped locate and rescue a 43-year-old woman around 1:45 a.m. who was stranded in the water near Foster Avenue Beach, FOX 32 reported

The woman was not harmed and required no medical attention. 

