Florida
Published

Chicago police officer arrested for urinating in ice machine at Florida hotel bar

Henry Capouch, 30, 'relieved of police powers'

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
A Chicago police officer on vacation in Florida was arrested by deputies after they say he urinated in an ice machine at a bar.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Monday at Jimmy B's Bar in the Beachcomber Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office told FOX 13 Tampa.  

A bar employee told deputies he found a man, later identified as 30-year-old Henry Capouch, "p---ing on the ice in the machine," an arrest report states.

When the worker told Capouch to stop, he allegedly began cursing at him and pushed him "a couple times." The victim said Capouch then pushed a security guard at the bar.

Chicago police officer Henry Capouch was arrested and charged with battery and disorderly conduct.

Chicago police officer Henry Capouch was arrested and charged with battery and disorderly conduct. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

When deputies arrived at the scene, the employee and security guard escorted them to the beach, where Capouch was with his girlfriend. 

"The defendant was actively resisting, and initially not obeying lawful commands while being detained," deputies wrote in the arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 13. "The defendant continued to yell and kept standing when told to sit multiple times by law enforcement."

A Chicago police officer has been "relieved of police powers" after being arrested in Florida.

A Chicago police officer has been "relieved of police powers" after being arrested in Florida. File photo from July 11, 2012. (iStock)

Capouch was arrested and charged with battery and disorderly conduct. He has worked for the Chicago Police Department since November 2017, according to the City of Chicago's database for public employees. 

A spokesperson for CPD confirmed that Capouch has been "relieved of police powers" pending an internal investigation.