Chicago police find two bodies near O’Hare Airport hours apart
Chicago police believe one person died from an overdose
Chicago police reported that two people were found dead Saturday near O’Hare International Airport – only hours apart.
Both deceased people were found on West O’Hare Avenue.
The first decedent was an unidentified woman found on a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) railcar at around 3:15 a.m.
Authorities believe the woman may have overdosed. She was pronounced dead at Resurrection Hospital.
A 36-year-old man was discovered less than 12 hours later on West O’Hare Avenue.
The man was found unresponsive at around 12:30 p.m. He was taken to Resurrection Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Chicago Police Department told Fox News Digital that area detectives are investigating the incidents.