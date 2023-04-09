Expand / Collapse search
Chicago police find two bodies near O’Hare Airport hours apart

Chicago police believe one person died from an overdose

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Chicago police reported that two people were found dead Saturday near O’Hare International Airport – only hours apart.

Both deceased people were found on West O’Hare Avenue.

The first decedent was an unidentified woman found on a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) railcar at around 3:15 a.m.

Authorities believe the woman may have overdosed. She was pronounced dead at Resurrection Hospital.

Control tower and Hilton Hotel O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois.

A 36-year-old man was discovered less than 12 hours later on West O’Hare Avenue.

The man was found unresponsive at around 12:30 p.m. He was taken to Resurrection Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

View of a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) blue line train to O'Hare airport, Chicago, Illinois, July 6, 2015.

Chicago Police Department told Fox News Digital that area detectives are investigating the incidents. 