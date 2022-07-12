Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

Chicago police fatally shoot 64-year-old woman

Chicago chief of police confirms woman's death, says shooting under investigation

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12

Suburban Chicago police investigating a domestic disturbance fatally shot a 64-year-old woman Sunday who was armed with a knife when officers arrived at the door of her apartment, police said.

Illinois State Police, who are investigating the deadly shooting, said Monday the woman was holding a knife when Flossmoor officers arrived at the door of her apartment in the Cook County village about noon Sunday.

Officers shot the woman, who was identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Madeline Miller. She was pronounced dead shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday at a hospital in Hazel Crest, the medical examiner’s office said.

Chicago police shot and killed a woman after responding to a domestic disturbance case.

Miller suffered multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner, the Daily Southtown reported.

State police said no Flossmoor officers were injured in the incident.

Flossmoor police Chief Tod Kamleiter confirmed that the woman was armed with a knife, but declined to comment further in a statement, saying the shooting remains under investigation.