Chicago man wins $20M lotto in first try at scratch-off ticket: report

A Chicago man hit a $20 million jackpot on the first scratch-off ticket he ever played.

He was pressured by a co-worker to give a $20 scratch-off ticket a shot and he eventually agreed. The unidentified winner bought a 20x20 ticket and won. He will receive the tidy sum of $20,000 a week for 20 years. (Before taxes)

He told WMAQ, a local station, that he plans on buying a house and starting his own business. He said the ticket is a chance for him to live “the American dream.”