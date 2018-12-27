Man tells wife, 'You love those dogs more than you love me,' before throwing pets off balcony, killing one

A Chicago-area attorney fed up with his wife’s love for her two Chihuahuas tossed the animals off her second-floor balcony, killing one, during an argument, Chicago police said.

Jerald Jeske, 51, faces one count of aggravated cruelty to animals in the death of a 16-year-old Chihuahua found dead by police Monday evening, the WGN-TV in Chicago reported.

Jeske’s wife told police the pair had been arguing in a vehicle when he slapped her twice and said, “You love those dogs more than you love me. … I’m going to kill those dogs,” according to reports.

Jeske allegedly grabbed her keys, went inside her home and threw the dogs off the balcony.

A 14-year-old Chihuahua named "Flo" who survived the fall and ran off had not been found as of Tuesday, a Chicago police spokesperson told the Chicago Tribune.

A judge ordered Jeske held in Cook County jail on $10,000 bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.