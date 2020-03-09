Chicago man drives himself to hospital after being shot in the head: report

Chicago doctors are treating a man who reportedly drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

The 28-year-old victim was on the city's West Side when he was struck by gunfire around midnight Sunday, according to reports. He then drove himself three miles to Stroger Hospital, WLS-TV reported.

The man was shot as he was driving a small SUV near the 1600-block of W. Ogden Avenue, according to the station.

He was listed in serious condition at Stroger, officials said.

Detectives from Area Central were working the case. Additional information was not immediately available.