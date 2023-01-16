Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

Chicago man dead after falling onto electrified train rail

Rueben Castro, 31, of Chicago, fell to his death Friday night, according to authorities

Associated Press
A man has died after he fell onto the electrified third rail at a Chicago Transit Authority station, authorities said.

A Chicago man died after falling onto an electrified rail at a local transit station.

A Chicago man died after falling onto an electrified rail at a local transit station. (Fox News)

Rueben Castro, 31, of Chicago, fell onto the tracks at the Merchandise Mart CTA station about 10:20 p.m. Friday, Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Castro was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

