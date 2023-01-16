Chicago man dead after falling onto electrified train rail

A man has died after he fell onto the electrified third rail at a Chicago Transit Authority station, authorities said.

Rueben Castro, 31, of Chicago, fell onto the tracks at the Merchandise Mart CTA station about 10:20 p.m. Friday, Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Castro was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

