Chicago man committed COVID-relief fraud while on bond for firearm charge: DOJ says

Tyjuan Lighthall, 25, applied for a loan under the loan under the Paycheck Protection Program, which was meant to help small businesses

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Chicago man was sentenced to more than five years in prison on a gun charge and for lying to get nearly $21,000 in federal aid meant to assist small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Justice Department said. 

Tyjuan Lighthall, 25, was riding in a vehicle in January 2019 when he was caught with a firearm with an extended magazine he illegally purchased for $400 in Indiana, federal prosecutors said. Being a previously convicted felon prohibited him from having the weapon. 

CHICAGO POLICE INVESTIGATING 8 HOMICIDES, DOZENS OF SHOOTINGS OVER LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Tyjuan Lighthall, 25, received more than five years in prison connection to a gun charge and fraud for obtaining a loan meant to assist small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Justice Department said.

Tyjuan Lighthall, 25, received more than five years in prison connection to a gun charge and fraud for obtaining a loan meant to assist small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Justice Department said. (Fox Chicago via the Justice Department)

In April 2021, while out on bail, he applied for a loan under the CARES Act. Lighthall told a lender that he was the owner of a business called "Tyjaun Lighthall," which purportedly did business under the name "Infinite 5 Creations LLC."

The business didn't exist, authorities said. After the loan was approved, the lender deposited $20,833 into Lighthall's bank account. 

Lighthall pleaded guilty earlier this year to the firearm charge and admitted that he also engaged in the COVID-relief fraud. A judge sentenced him to 63 months in prison last week. 

