Chicago man charged in slain police officer Ella French's death claims no bail condition is 'excessive'

Chicago police officer Ella French was shot and killed during an August 2021 traffic stop

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A man linked to the killing of a Chicago police officer has asked a judge to release him from custody as he awaits trial. 

Eric Morgan is charged with 11 felonies in connection with the Aug. 7, 2021 fatal shooting of Ella French, FOX Chicago reported. He is not charged with French's murder. His brother, Monty "Emonte" Morgan, is charged with first-degree murder in her death. 

CHICAGO-AREA MAN TIED UP, BEAT WOMAN HE MET ON DATING APP: POLICE

Two brothers, 22-year-old Eric Morgan and 21-year-old Monty "Emonte" Morgan, are accused of fatally shooting Chicago officer Ella French, who was 29 at the time of her death, while she was conducting a traffic stop in August 2021.

Two brothers, 22-year-old Eric Morgan and 21-year-old Monty "Emonte" Morgan, are accused of fatally shooting Chicago officer Ella French, who was 29 at the time of her death, while she was conducting a traffic stop in August 2021. (Associated Press/ CPD)

A petition filed with a Cook County court said holding Eric Morgan without bail is "excessive." 

Both brothers were in a vehicle that was pulled over by French and two officers for having expired license plates. Both got out of the vehicle when asked to but Monty Morgan refused to put down a drink and cell phone he was holding, authorities said. 

He got into a struggle with police and allegedly began shooting, striking French, 29, in the head. Eric Morgan ran from the scene. 

The shooting that left French dead also left her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., critically wounded. A third officer, Joshua Blas, returned fire, striking Monty Morgan as he ran away, police said at the time.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Fraternal Order of Police Chicago for comment. 

