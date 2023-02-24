Chicago man charged in slain police officer Ella French's death claims no bail condition is 'excessive'

A man linked to the killing of a Chicago police officer has asked a judge to release him from custody as he awaits trial.

Eric Morgan is charged with 11 felonies in connection with the Aug. 7, 2021 fatal shooting of Ella French, FOX Chicago reported. He is not charged with French's murder. His brother, Monty "Emonte" Morgan, is charged with first-degree murder in her death.

A petition filed with a Cook County court said holding Eric Morgan without bail is "excessive."

Both brothers were in a vehicle that was pulled over by French and two officers for having expired license plates. Both got out of the vehicle when asked to but Monty Morgan refused to put down a drink and cell phone he was holding, authorities said.

He got into a struggle with police and allegedly began shooting, striking French, 29, in the head. Eric Morgan ran from the scene.

The shooting that left French dead also left her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., critically wounded. A third officer, Joshua Blas, returned fire, striking Monty Morgan as he ran away, police said at the time.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Fraternal Order of Police Chicago for comment.