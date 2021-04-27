Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago cops arrest second suspect in murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams

He is the second suspect arrested in connection to the killing

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Criminals are basically ‘walking free’ in Cook County: Chicago Police Gang Unit Video

Criminals are basically ‘walking free’ in Cook County: Chicago Police Gang Unit

Warning graphic content: Under Chicago State's Attorney Kim Foxx, the number of homicide cases closed without prosecution has risen by more than 500 percent.

A second murder suspect was arrested and charged Tuesday in connection with the death of a 7-year-old Chicago girl who was shot while sitting in a car in a McDonald's drive-thru. 

Demond Goudy, 21, was taken into custody just around 7:15 p.m. following a SWAT standoff, police said. Investigators were following up on the murder of Jaslyn Adams when they were led to Goudy's home.

SWAT units were called to assist in the arrest, police said. Goudy was taken to a police station where he was questioned and arrested in connection with the April 18 killing. 

FBI PUTS LAW ENFORCEMENT NATIONWIDE ON NOTICE ABOUT INCREASE IN CRIME

Demond Goudy, 21, was arrested Tuesday and was charged in the death of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams.

Demond Goudy, 21, was arrested Tuesday and was charged in the death of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams. (Chicago Police Department )

He is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. Authorities did not say if he was the shooter. 

Another suspect, Marion Lewis, 18, was shot and arrested last week after trying to evade police officers on a busy freeway. He was shot when he allegedly tried to carjack a family stuck in traffic. 

"Justice continues to be served for #JaslynAdams and her family," Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown tweeted. "A second offender has been charged with First Degree Murder in this horrific crime. The investigation continues. #JusticeForJaslynAdams"

Lewis is also charged with murder, among a slew of felony charges. Authorities believe he drove the car the shooters used to open fire at Adams and her father. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Over the weekend, Brown vowed authorities were on the hunt for more suspects in this case.

Adams was killed and her father was shot while they were sitting in a McDonald's drive-thru in a brazen killing that has shaken the city. He recovered and was released from a hospital. After the shooting, Akins Akinnagbe, the owner of the McDonald's said he was "deeply saddened by this horrific event."

"We are grateful to local law enforcement for their swift response and are fully cooperating with their investigation into the matter," he said in a statement provided to Fox News by a McDonald's spokesperson. 

Your Money