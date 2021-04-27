Chicago cops arrest second suspect in murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams

A second murder suspect was arrested and charged Tuesday in connection with the death of a 7-year-old Chicago girl who was shot while sitting in a car in a McDonald's drive-thru.

Demond Goudy, 21, was taken into custody just around 7:15 p.m. following a SWAT standoff, police said. Investigators were following up on the murder of Jaslyn Adams when they were led to Goudy's home.

SWAT units were called to assist in the arrest, police said. Goudy was taken to a police station where he was questioned and arrested in connection with the April 18 killing.

FBI PUTS LAW ENFORCEMENT NATIONWIDE ON NOTICE ABOUT INCREASE IN CRIME

He is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. Authorities did not say if he was the shooter.

Another suspect, Marion Lewis, 18, was shot and arrested last week after trying to evade police officers on a busy freeway. He was shot when he allegedly tried to carjack a family stuck in traffic.

"Justice continues to be served for #JaslynAdams and her family," Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown tweeted. "A second offender has been charged with First Degree Murder in this horrific crime. The investigation continues. #JusticeForJaslynAdams"

Lewis is also charged with murder, among a slew of felony charges. Authorities believe he drove the car the shooters used to open fire at Adams and her father.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Over the weekend, Brown vowed authorities were on the hunt for more suspects in this case.

Adams was killed and her father was shot while they were sitting in a McDonald's drive-thru in a brazen killing that has shaken the city. He recovered and was released from a hospital. After the shooting, Akins Akinnagbe, the owner of the McDonald's said he was "deeply saddened by this horrific event."

"We are grateful to local law enforcement for their swift response and are fully cooperating with their investigation into the matter," he said in a statement provided to Fox News by a McDonald's spokesperson.