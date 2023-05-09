Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago gun violence: Study finds half of city's residents witness a shooting by age 40

According to the study, 6.46% of participating Chicago residents reported being shot themselves

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
People in custody in Chicago police officer's shooting death: sources Video

People in custody in Chicago police officer's shooting death: sources

Chicago police have taken at least four people into custody in connection with the shooting death of Officer Areanah Preston, who was shot multiple times outside her home early Saturday after returning from work.

Half of Chicago residents have experienced a shooting by the time they reach 40, according to a new university study.

The study, conducted by several college departments including Harvard University, Nuffield College and University of Cambridge, found that 50% of people in Chicago had witnessed someone being shot by age 40.

That percentage increases to 56.34% of Black respondents who had witnessed seeing someone shot by age 40, and 55.75% of Hispanic respondents. When it came to White respondents, 25.53% said they saw someone being shot by age 40.

Overall, 6.46% of the 2,414 respondents reported being shot themselves.

CHICAGO'S LORI LIGHTFOOT ISSUES STATE OF EMERGENCY OVER INFLUX OF ILLEGAL MIGRANTS SENT BY TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT

Chicago at Sunset

Chicago skyline at sunset. (iStock)

According to the study, 7.47% of Black respondents reported being shot by age 40, as well as 7.05% of Hispanic respondents and 3.13% of White respondents.

Males were found five times more likely to be shot than females by age 40, according to the study.

On average, according to the study, the age for an individual to witness a shooting was 14 years old.

VETERAN CHICAGO PROSECUTOR QUITS WITH BLISTERING LETTER ON CRIME: ‘I WILL NOT RAISE MY SON HERE’

Chicago police officers

Chicago police officers in the West Englewood neighborhood of Chicago on Aug. 11, 2022.  (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The study tracked over 2,000 Chicago residents for 25 years from the 1980s up until the start of their middle age.

In recent years, according to the study, the rate of shootings within a 250-meter radius of Black participants' homes were 12 times higher than where White participants lived.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the researchers argued that long-term stress of gun violence exposure can have an effect on many aspects of life.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago police car seen sitting on a street

People walk past police car on June 26, 2013 in Chicago. (iStock)

Charles Lanfear, an assistant professor at the University of Cambridge’s Institute of Criminology, said "The long-term stress of exposure to firearm violence can contribute to everything from lower test scores for school kids to diminished life expectancy through heart disease."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.