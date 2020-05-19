Chicago Grubhub driver charged after woman run over on video

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A food delivery driver is accused of running over a Chicago restaurant employee and dragging her several feet during a confrontation that began over social distancing requirements last week, according to media reports.

Aamir Mohammed, 30, faces multiple felonies -- including aggravated battery, failing to report an accident involving injury, and misdemeanors counts of leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license -- stemming from the Friday incident outside Ms. T’s Southern Fried Chicken on the city's north side.

Mohammed went to the restaurant around 6 p.m. to pick up a Grubhub delivery when he was told to wait outside because of social distancing requirements. He allegedly kicked and slammed the front door instead and went to his car to try and leave.

Restaurant staff followed him and told him the police were being called. Mohammed allegedly threatened to run over a 24-year-old female employee, prosecutors said, and drove forward. He allegedly dragged her 20 to 30 feet while her body was on top of the hood and her legs were underneath, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

“As the victim and witness 1 stood next to the defendant’s car, the defendant drove forward, striking the victim with his car,” Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said Tuesday. “After striking the victim, the defendant dragged the victim with her body on the hood of the car and her legs underneath.”

A witness recorded part of the confrontation and uploaded it online, according to the newspaper.

The woman was hospitalized with two broken shoulders, a broken arm and pelvis, lacerations and bruises across her body, Murphy said. She remains in an intensive care unit as of Tuesday.

Mohammed turned himself over to police and is being held on $5,000 bond. The vehicle he was driving is registered to a third party that loans vehicles to GrubHub drivers for half of their profits, according to the Times.

The driver whose account he was using has been banned by the platform, the company said.