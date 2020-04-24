Quarantine cravings: Grubhub reports most popular delivery orders in America

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sure, you could spend your free time in self-isolation perfecting that homemade bread recipe — or you could just order delivery.

Grubhub has revealed the most popular takeout meals that customers are having delivered accross America, mapping out the most-ordered dishes by region.

PENNSYLVANIA LIQUOR STORES SELL $2.3 MILLION WORTH OF ALCOHOL IN FIRST DAYS OF CURBSIDE PICKUP

The must-see list highlights the most popular foods ordered through the online food delivery service from March 16 to April 16, a month in which most Americans were social-distancing during the fight against COVID-19.

The data was calculated in comparison with the period three weeks prior, before the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus was declared a national emergency, a spokesperson for Grubhub confirmed on Friday in a report shared with Fox News.

According to the findings, Americans are going bonkers for breakfast while sticking closer to home. From coast to coast, breakfast foods were the most in-demand dishes to be delivered, Grubhub said. Sales of the following fares increased most significantly: sausage, egg and cheese croissants (316 percent); brisket burgers (144 percent); sausage, egg and cheese biscuits (136 percent); chicken Caesar salad (125 percent percent); and donuts (112 percent).

Keep reading for the most popular foods by region.

Comfort foods are trending in the Northeast

Mac and cheese: 216 percent more popular

Carne asada bowl: 196 percent more popular

Cinnamon apple pie: 160 percent more popular

Nashville hot chicken sandwich: 157 percent more popular

Barbecue burger: 154 percent more popular

Midwesterners are craving sweet treats and savory bites

Sausage egg cheese burrito: 250 percent more popular

Glazed donut: 119 percent more popular

Fried cheese curd: 110 percent more popular

Red velvet cupcake: 93 percent more popular

Spicy chicken wrap: 85 percent more popular

Southerners want Tex-Mex and traditional staples

Burrito bowl: 298 percent more popular

Grilled steak burrito: 249 percent more popular

Sausage, egg, and cheese croissant: 244 percent more popular

Waffle fries: 172 percent more popular

Baby back ribs: 119 percent more popular

Out West, sandwiches are supreme

Sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit: 205 percent more popular

Spicy chicken sandwich: 158 percent more popular

Pulled pork sandwich: 124 percent more popular

Avocado bacon club: 121 percent more popular

Loaded baked potato: 99 percent more popular

If you prefer to order with Uber Eats, check out the delivery service’s lookalike list of their most popular takeout meals in recent weeks.

Officially hungry now? Read on for these tips to safely getting food delivered amid the ongoing outbreak.