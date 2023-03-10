Expand / Collapse search
Chicago firefighter performs CPR on dying wife as blaze ravages own home

Walter Stewart lost his wife Summer and his son Ezra one day apart

By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
The wife of a Chicago firefighter died Thursday from injuries she sustained during a house fire – shortly after her 7-year-old son died from the same cause.

Summer Day-Stewart, 36, died at 7:30 p.m, following her son Ezra who died Wednesday. She was the wife of local firefighter Walter Stewart.

The house fire originated in the household's kitchen on Tuesday night. 

Day-Stewart and all four of her children suffered from smoke inhalation. 

Firefighter Walter Stewart was working while his house caught on fire, killing his wife and son.

Firefighter Walter Stewart was working while his house caught on fire, killing his wife and son. (FOX 32 Chicago)

The couple's other two children – a 2-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter – remain in critical condition. They have been unconscious since the fire broke out.

Walter was working when the fire broke out at his home.

Though his truck was not assigned to the fire, the father quickly recognized his address. He left in an SUV with the battalion chief and was driven to his home.

The house fire originated in the Stewart's kitchen on Tuesday night.

The house fire originated in the Stewart's kitchen on Tuesday night. (FOX 32 Chicago)

Fire department spokesman Larry Langford said that Stewart performed CPR on his wife at the scene.

"It’s a living hell he’s going through right now," Union Local 2 spokesperson Pat Quane told FOX 32 Chicago.

Summer Day-Stewart, 36, passed away a day after her son, who also suffered from smoke inhalation, did.

Summer Day-Stewart, 36, passed away a day after her son, who also suffered from smoke inhalation, did. (FOX 32 Chicago)

Ignite the Spirit, a Chicago-based nonprofit, is collecting donations for the Stewart family.